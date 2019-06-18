Kate Middleton returns to Royal Ascot wearing a STUNNING Elie Saab dress Kate looks ravishing at the races!

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible as she attended the first day of Royal Ascot, joining the Queen and other members of the royal family. Kate, stunned in a baby blue dress by Elie Saab as she arrived via carriage with her husband Prince William and we particularly loved her hat which was by featured a large blue rose. Kate, 37, did not attend the event last year; as she was on maternity leave following the birth of Prince Louis, so it was great to see the royal looking as lovely as ever.

Kate joined Camilla at Ascot, wearing a blue lace dress by Elie Saab

One of our favourite memories of Ascot has to be back in 2017 when Kate and the Countess of Wessex had a tumble! Prince Edward's wife lost her balance and nearly fell into Kate's arms as she boarded their carriage. The royals looked shocked before breaking into fits of laughter. Prince William was spotted chuckling in the background. Kate's outfit was fabulous - she donned a white lace dress with matching fascinator, pretty drop earrings and taupe clutch bag and heels - a modern take on a Victorian look. Kate wore a similar lace dress in 2016, which fell just below the knee. The cream dress was by Dolce & Gabbana and cost £2,415.

Kate's dress is part of the brand's resort collection

It's proving a busy week for the royal. On Monday she joined members of the royal family for the annual Order of the Garter service, which was held at Windsor Castle.

MORE: The royal family's most memorable moments from Ascot

We loved Kate's outfit - a stunning white Catherine Walker coat, topped with a beautiful hat by Lock & Co. Beauty wise, the Duchess looked as fresh as ever, wearing her hair up in a chic chignon and her makeup appeared super fresh.

READ: 13 Best dresses for Ascot 2019