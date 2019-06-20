Did Zara Tindall bend the rules with her Ascot mini dress? The do's and don'ts of Royal Ascot…

Zara Tindall showed off her sense of style as she attended day three of Royal Ascot, and given that it was Ladies' Day, she saved her best outfit of the week for the occasion. The Queen's granddaughter looked radiant at the races, wowing in a teal dress that featured a high neckline and ruffled panels on the bodice. She paired her frock with a teal hat and nude heels and accessorised with Aspinal of London's GilesxAspinal Mini Hat Box in Rose Gold Moire handbag.

Some fashionistas noticed that Zara's dress fell above the knee and was noticeably shorter than some of the frocks worn by other ladies in the royal enclosure. But did Zara, 38, really throw the Ascot fashion rule book out of the window? It appears she didn't, as the dress code regulation states that women in the royal enclosure must wear skirts and dresses of a "modest length", which Ascot defines as falling just above the knee or longer. Looks like Zara can enjoy the races in peace!

Zara's dress skimmed her knees

The dress code changed quite dramatically a few years ago, when, for the first time, Ascot allowed women to wear jumpsuits to the racing event. The same length rules apply for jumpsuits. Trouser suits are also allowed as long as they are full length and of matching material and colour.

Now one royal lady who really knows how to rock a jumpsuit is the Countess of Wessex. Prince Edward's wife Sophie looked fashion-forward and elegant on Ladies' Day, wearing a navy jumpsuit that she teamed with a pillarbox hat. Love this year's look, Sophie!

Ascot rules state women should wear dresses just above the knee or longer

Princess Eugenie, meanwhile, matched her cousin Zara in a teal dress, looking gorgeous in the flowy number. Her dress is the Mia belted silk-satin midi dress by Sam Cam's brand, Cefinn, and is available to buy for £440. She also wore the £350 Elspeth hat by Bundle MacLaren, which features intricate Lady Amherst feathers and is finished with a sculptural, ornate gold quill.

