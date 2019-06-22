Sarah Ferguson's Royal Ascot outfit featured a very last-minute detail But she totally pulled it off!

Sarah, Duchess of York made a glamorous appearance at Royal Ascot with Prince Andrew on Friday - and it turns out there was a very last-minute aspect to her outfit! Milliner Jess Collett shared a stunning shot of the mum of two, writing on Instagram: "The Duchess of York today at Ascot wearing (a very last min) JCM creation. She attended as a guest of the Queen alongside Prince Andrew. I'm just loving the colours! Hat upcycled from a vintage piece!"

Sarah's beautiful hat was created at the last minute!

She also added on her Instagram Story: "@sarahferguson15 wearing a JCM bespoke creation! LOVE LOVE LOVE." Sarah is a very loyal customer of the hat-maker, so we're not surprised she jumped in to help with her headwear for the racing event. She also created hats for both Sarah and Princess Beatrice at Lady Gabriella Windsor's recent royal wedding.

Sarah is a regular at Ascot, usually attending with her ex-husband who she is still great friends with. Their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie also stepped out at Ascot earlier this week - though they did not join their parents on Friday, when the Duke of York also had the honour of giving out the trophy for The Coronation Stakes.

Sarah waved happily at the Queen as she passed in her carriage

As for the rest of Sarah's outfit, she totally wowed in a vibrant yellow dress - complete with green and purple accessories. Royal fans loved her on-trend Gucci bag, made in statement velvet.

It's a total change from her 2018 outfit, a blue design by royal favourite designer Roland Mouret. She added a hat by another go-to milliner, Philip Treacy, and donned shoes by Rene Mancini. Saturday sees the final day of the annual Royal Ascot events, when the Queen will arrive once more in the royal carriage procession - we wonder who will join her this time?