Sarah Ferguson WOWS in yellow at Ascot and you should see her Gucci bag Sarah is races ready...

Sarah, Duchess of York looked incredible on Friday as she headed to the Ascot Racecourse. The redhead decided to rock a bright yellow, zesty shirt-style dress which had a gathered waist detail. We loved the mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's choice of accessories - she rocked a bottle green bag by Gucci, a belt that had a large bow attached and a matching fascinator which was adorned with peacock feathers. She finished the look with purple velvet heels. Beauty wise, Sarah, 59, decided to wear vampy eye-shadow and wore her famous mane curled and voluminous.

We loved Sarah's yellow number

Sarah's outfit looked very different to the dress she rocked last year. The former wife of Prince Andrew was pictured as she joined the royal family in the prestigious royal box in a bright blue design as she joined the Queen alongside Beatrice and Lady Carolyn Warren.

Sarah's daughter Princess Beatrice and Eugenie teamed up at Ascot on Tuesday

Sarah's dress was made in a striking navy and was designed by Roland Mouret. She added a hat by the royal family's favourite milliner Philip Treacy and donned shoes by Rene Mancini. Her auburn hair was twisted into a side-bun and we loved her bronzed makeup look.

Sarah is a regular at the yearly event, usually attending with her ex-husband, who she is still great friends with. Beatrice and Eugenie also stepped out at Ascot earlier this week, choosing to wear blue toned outfits. Elder sister Beatrice chose a stunning pastel blue lace dress by Maje and teamed it with a Bundle MacLaren hat. Newlywed Eugenie decided to wear a blue Calvin Klein dress which had a splash of yellow at the side. She paired it with a coordinating yellow hat. Talk about stylish sisters!

