Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share picture of baby Archie Harrison's adorable jacket

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have surprised royal watchers by sharing a precious photo of their son Archie's little jacket. In honour of Canada Day, the royal couple - who welcomed their little boy on 6 May - paid a special tribute to the nation with a series of Canada-related memories. "Happy Canada Day! Heureuse Fête du Canada," the royals wrote on their official Instagram page on Monday. It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan received the cute jacket from royal fans. The item of clothing even had 'AW' embroidered on the right arm - clearly stands for Archie Windsor. The country itself holds a special place in their hearts as Toronto became Meghan's adopted home when she filmed legal drama Suits.

"Canada is a very special place for both The Duke and Duchess," the post continued. "The Duke has been fortunate to visit the country several times throughout his life, including as a young child and most recently for the Invictus Games in 2017, where the now Duchess joined him to lend her support. The Duchess lived and worked in Toronto for many years and also spoke at the One Young World Summit held in Ottawa.

"Earlier this year Their Royal Highnesses attended an event at Canada House in London to mark Commonwealth Day where they had the chance to meet many young Canadians doing great work here in the UK and around the world." During the Commonwealth Day event at Canada House in London on 11 March, the royals looked delighted as they joined a community of young Canadian expats living in the UK.

Turning their attention to the people of Canada, the message concluded: "Their Royal Highnesses have always been touched by the warmth, friendliness and hospitality of the Canadian people. They hope to be able to visit again as a family, and they send their great thanks to all of the kind Canadians who have sent such special gifts for Archie! We hope you enjoy celebrating Canada Day with your family and friends!"

The royal couple had split their time between Prince Harry's home in the UK and Meghan's base in Toronto when they embarked on their much talked about romance in 2016. A year later, Harry and Meghan made their official debut as a couple at the royal's Invictus Games, which were held in Toronto. The former actress attended the opening ceremony but was seated a section away from her royal boyfriend. At the closing ceremony at the end of the week, Harry briefly left his VIP box to hang out with Meghan, her mum Doria Ragland, and her friends Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson in the luxury Air Canada box. The couple also attended the wheelchair tennis together.

