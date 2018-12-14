Meghan Markle wears her second wedding dress in the royal Christmas card Meghan's maternity look is on point

As soon as you see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their first Christmas card, we guarantee you are going to swoon! It's so gorgeous. Kensington Palace released the photograph on social media, showing Harry and Meghan looking at the sky filled with fireworks - which appeared to be on their wedding day. They wrote: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton." Meghan looks to be wearing her second wedding dress - the iconic Stella McCartney gown that had a stunning halter neck. This is Harry and Meghan's first official Christmas card and what a fab one to start with!

The couple, who married in May, were engaged this time last year but did not release a card together. And what a 12 months it has been for the pair! Not only did they tie the knot in May, but they then announced in October that hat they are expecting their first child early next year.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Meghan has been looking better than ever. From sporting streamlining coats to figure-hugging gowns, the royal has got it right every time. On Monday evening, she even made an appearance at the Royal Albert Hall for the 2018 fashion awards to present a special award to Clare Waight Keller - the woman who designed her Givenchy wedding dress.

The US-born star stunned onlookers in her black velvet Givenchy gown, which she amped up with a pair of Tamara Mellon gold sandals Pippa Small jewellery.