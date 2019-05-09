Prince Harry's 'Daddy' jacket is the perfect tribute to baby Archie Harrison We love it!

Prince Harry may have left his newborn son Archie at home with his wife Meghan, but that didn't stop him from proudly showing off his new title of Dad. The first-time father travelled to The Netherlands on Thursday to launch the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games 2020 – and was fittingly given a jacket with the word "Daddy" embroidered on the front.

Harry looked as proud as punch to be wearing the black sports top, which also had the Invictus Games logo stitched on it. It spelt out "I am Daddy" in yellow. Aw!

Harry was also presented with a babygro

Harry was visiting Sportcampus Zuiderpark in The Hague to promote the Games. He gamely hopped on a bike and cycled around the park after joining an archery session in the sports hall. The Duke, who is a big believer in supporting wounded servicemen and women and helping them on their path to recovery, also watched a wheelchair basketball training session.

MORE: Prince Philip watches granddaughter Lady Louise compete in Windsor

Having just joined the daddy club, Harry was treated to several gifts during his trip abroad, including an adorable Invictus Games babygro that he held up and modelled against himself. Harry also unwrapped a gift containing a blue and white baby's cube toy decorated with rabbits, feigning disappointment when he thought the present was for himself.

Loading the player...

Prince Harry visits The Hague just days after welcoming baby Archie

MORE: Harry and Meghan's baby isn't the first biracial royal - find out who is

The Sussexes welcomed their baby boy on Monday morning, and just two days later, they made their debut as a family of three. Loving life as a father, Harry said: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up." Later, asked to show more of their son's face to the cameras, Meghan laughed as Harry joked: "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.