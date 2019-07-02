The Countess of Wessex wears Victoria Beckham in Scotland - and wait 'till you see her handbag Sophie loves herself some VB...

The Countess of Wessex looked incredible on Tuesday afternoon as she paid a visit to the Glenfiddich Whiskey distillery in Dufftown, Scotland, with husband Prince Edward. The stylish blonde dazzled in a royal blue Victoria Beckham top and skirt combo, and added a swish dove-grey toned jacket, grey high heel shoes by Penelope Chilvers and a very funky blue snakeskin clutch bag. With her trademarks locks pulled back in a high ponytail and natural makeup, the royal looked fresh and elegant for her trip, which is part of the pair's royal tour of Scotland.

Sophie looked stunning in Scotland - wearing a blue outfit by Victoria Beckham

This isn't the first time the 54-year-old has worn this very same outfit by VB's high fashion label. Back in 2018, Sophie appeared at the BGC Charity Day, in the bright blue, structured outfit. She styled the ensemble with Jimmy Choo velvet pumps and delicate drop earrings.

The royal wore the same outfit in 2018

Mother-of-two Sophie celebrated International Women's Day in March at an event at Buckingham Palace, and her look came straight from the former Spice Girl's new collection. Sophie choose a camouflage top and skirt from Victoria's high-end range and we loved the statement feel. The skirt had deep pleats from the waist and was made in lightweight silk. It was priced at £1,295 for the skirt and the matching shirt comes in at £675. A pricey look, but Sophie made it work.

And just one month later, she hosted an evening reception at St. James's Palace, dazzling onlookers in her stunning striped dress by Victoria Beckham yet again! The fancy frock was made up of vertical stripes in navy, orange, nude and red tones and is a past-season buy, worth £1,550. The royal accessorised to perfection, teaming it with a navy blue jacket and her favourite nude high heels. FYI, Melania Trump also has this eye-catching frock. Great minds think alike, right?

