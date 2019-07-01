The Countess of Wessex makes jaws drop in pastel pink in Scotland with Prince Edward On Mondays, Sophie wears pink...

When it comes to her uber stylish wardrobe, the Countess of Wessex always looks impeccably chic. On Monday, the royal headed to Scotland with her husband Prince Edward, and the pair watched a highland dancing performance as they arrived on Castle Street in Forfar. Sophie decided to embrace the weather and opted for a stunning blush pink midi dress with a velvet trim. She completed her outfit with a smart white jacket that came with large statement gold buttons and added a seriously funky pair of mustard shoes from Penelope Chilvers. With her golden blonde hair styled up in a chic up-do, she looked better than ever.

Sophie has really been embracing colour lately. Last week, the mother-of-two appeared at the Royal Norfolk County Show and looked glamorous in a classic white shirt, ruby red blazer, high heel espadrilles by fave brand Penelope Chilvers and a stunning blue Erdem skirt which was embossed with bright red flowers.

How blooming gorgeous?! We love the print - it's the ideal design for a summer wedding, and really suited the royal's colouring.

However, our favourite look worn by Sophie in the past few weeks has to be the striking Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit she stepped out in at Ascot. The royal is known for pushing boundaries with fashion, and didn't disappoint in her daring navy all-in-one.

The £1,500 ensemble featured flared trousers with front pleats, was cinched in at the waist and had a bold buckled belt. Sophie accessorised with a studded clutch, heels and a co-ordinating hat. She was joined by many other members of the royal family, including the Queen, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Autumn Phillips.

