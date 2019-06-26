The Countess of Wessex's floral skirt is PERFECT for a summer wedding Blooming lovely Sophie...

On Wednesday, the Countess of Wessex headed to the Royal Norfolk County Show and looked as glamorous as ever, rocking a classic white shirt, ruby red blazer, high heel espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers and a stunning blue skirt which was embossed with bright red flowers. How blooming gorgeous! We love the print - it's the ideal design you could sport at a summer wedding, or a gathering of some sort, and really suited the royal's colouring. With her trademark blonde hair tied back, minimal makeup and pearl jewellery, the mother-of-two looked glowing.

Sophie rocked a fancy floral skirt at the Royal Norfolk County Show

We are still reeling over the Countess' wardrobe during Ascot last week. A regular at the famous race course, Sophie never disappoints with her attire and she sported a variety of looks all week. Our favourite though - was the outfit she wore on Ladies Day. The royal is known for pushing boundaries with fashion, and didn't disappoint in her fashion-forward navy jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead. The £1,500 ensemble featured flared trousers with front pleats, was cinched in at the waist and had a bold buckled belt. Sophie accessorised with a studded clutch, heels and a co-ordinating hat. She was joined by many other members of the royal family, including the Queen, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Autumn Phillips.

Last week Sophie dazzled Ascot with her Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit

Last week wasn't the first time Sophie wore a jumpsuit to Royal Ascot. In 2018, after the annual event released its newly approved dress code – which now includes allowing for women to wear jumpsuits – Sophie became the first royal to experiment with wearing one. Opting for Emilia Wickstead again - her wide legged jumpsuit featured flowing culotte trousers, short sleeves and pleats.

Unlike the navy ensemble she wore on Thursday, this looked far more like a dress. Royal Ascot's Style Guide confirmed that jumpsuits had been "welcomed and acceptable" for the event last year. The guide stated: "Ascot continues to recognise key trends in the ever-evolving world of fashion."

