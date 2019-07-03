Carole Middleton channels daughter Kate's style in Wimbledon whites Mother and daughter style twins!

It was game, set and nearly matching outfits for Carole Middleton and her daughter, the Duchess of Cambridge this week. Stylish Carole stepped out at the famous tennis championship on Wednesday in exactly the same coloured dress as Kate Middleton did the previous day: white. The mother and daughter are clearly getting into the spirit of the summer sport, stylishly following the players' all-whites dress code. Carole looked extremely elegant in her tunic dress with beautiful floral brooches on the sleeves. Her outfit is by one of Kate's favourite labels, Goat, and is currently in the sale, priced £208 reduced from £520. So if you fancy copying Carole's Wimbledon look, hurry, while stock lasts.

On the Goat website, the 'Hansel' Tunic Dress is currently only available in sizes 8, 10 and 16. The frock did come in pink and black hues, however, these appear to have completely sold out. We can see why: the dress is a perfect number for formal summer occasions with its light-weight wool crepe fabric and elegant round neck.

The Hansel Tunic Dress, £208 from Goat

Carole teamed her outfit with a coordinating white trilby-style hat, some cream T-bar sandals and a gorgeous nude leather bag, believed to be by Osprey. Beauty-wise, the mother of both Kate and Pippa Middleton wore her hair in a straight down style, blow dried with a funky flick at the ends.

Following a glamorous entrance at the sporting event, Carole took a seat alongside husband Michael on Centre Court to watch British player Kyle Edmund play Novak Djokovic. The fashionable grandmother wore some essential dark shades for the match.

We wonder if Carole was inspired by her daughter's crisp white Suzannah dress, which the Duchess wore to Wimbledon on Tuesday. Kate's outfit featured contrasting black detail at the buttons with a black statement belt, simple black pumps and some trendy sunglasses.

Carole's dress has given us flashbacks to last year's Wimbledon when she wore a white lace frock by French label Gerard Darel made from a Broderie Anglaise material. Now, will Pippa follow suit and wear white to the tournament like her mother and sister? Place your bets…

