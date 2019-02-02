Kate wows in red gown as she discreetly attends mum Carole’s birthday at Pippa’s home Carole celebrated her 64th year

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in London on Thursday evening for a very special reason – her mum Carole Middleton's 64th birthday party! The royal attended the bash - which was held at her sister Pippa's Chelsea pad – wearing one of her past-favourite royal gowns. The floaty coral dress is made by her go-to designer Alexander McQueen, made in chiffon with an off-the-shoulder neckline and boho-style tiered details. She first wore it during her royal tour of Germany in 2017, and this time around, she even styled it with the same statement Simone Rocha earrings she chose back then.

In pictures published on the Mail Online, Kate can be seen arriving at the party wearing a black coat over her gown, carrying what looks like a gift for Carole. It's thought that husband Prince William stayed home with the children while she attended – also reportedly at the bash were of course Pippa and husband James Matthews, as well as James Middleton and his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet, and Kate's close friend Sophie Carter.

The following day, Michael Middleton was seen leaving Pippa and James' house laden with beautiful flowers – no doubt further gifts for Carole from her guests. It's unsurprising that the family celebrated together on the evening of her big day, since Carole has spoken in the past of their close-knit bond, despite busy schedules.

She previously told Good Housekeeping magazine that her children even still play a role in her business. "Because they all grew up with me working, Party Pieces has been very much part of our lives and what we talked about. I still ask their advice and say 'What do you think of this?'" she said.

There will be two further milestone birthdays for the Middleton family this year too, with both Prince Louis and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' son, Arthur, both turning one. Louis' birthday is on 23 April, and it is expected that photos will be released of him on his special day, just like on Prince George and Princess Charlotte's birthdays. Arthur, meanwhile, will turn one on 15 October.