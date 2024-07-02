15 times Princess Kate turned heads with her effortless Wimbledon looks

The Princess of Wales will be sorely missed at this year's Wimbledon. The Princess can always be relied upon for bringing her A-game, leading the way in an array of gorgeous tennis-ready looks.

As Kate, 42, continues to undergo preventative chemotherapy for cancer, royal fans look forward to welcoming her back to the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club when she is ready and well.

Join HELLO! on a stroll down memory lane as we look back at the royal's stunning back catalogue of Wimbledon outfits…

1/ 15 © Simon M Bruty A mother-daughter moment, 2023 Last year Kate looked simply stunning in an emerald green midi dress from Roland Mouret featuring a ruffle over one shoulder and capped sleeves. Her daughter Princess Charlotte, nine, looked so sweet in a pale blue floral tea dress and pink sunnies.



2/ 15 © VICTORIA JONES Kate's tennis ball green, 2023 The Princess opted for a lighter hue of the famous Wimbledon green the day before. Her look was comprised of a pleated midi skirt and belted blazer with short sleeves from Self-Portrait. The pale green ensemble was teamed with pearl earrings and nude heels.



3/ 15 © Getty Kate's structured look, 2023 Prince William's wife sparked comparisons to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana when she opted for this Balmain pistachio green 80s-style blazer with white trim which was teamed with a white pleated skirt and white stilettos.



4/ 15 © Getty Images Kate's vintage flare, 2022 In 2022, the royal attended the Men's Singles Final with her 10-year-old son Prince George wearing a vintage-style polka dot dress from Alexandra Rich which was styled with a pair of black and white capped-toe heels for a true 40s touch. She wore polka dots for a second time in 2022 when she was spotted on day nine alongside her husband.

5/ 15 © Getty Kate in sunshine yellow, 2022 The royal was the Belle of the ball in this Beauty and the Beast-worthy look. Her unexpected sunshine yellow dress from Roksanda Ilinčić featured a large bow adornment on one shoulder and a pleated skirt for an extra feminine feel.



6/ 15 © Getty Images Kate in grass green, 2021 The mother-of-three opted for a different shade of green, more attuned with the shade of grass in 2021. Her blowdry looked next level and her Emilia Wickstead dress was simple but effective.



7/ 15 Kate in powder pink, 2021 The Princess moved away from tennis green when she opted for this flattering Beulah London dress in pale pink featuring a belted waistline. She swapped her statement blowdry for beachy curls.



8/ 15 © Getty Kate with Meghan Markle, 2019 In 2019, the royal was spotted with her sister-in-law Meghan Markle. While Kate opted for a bottle green Dolce & Gabbana dress with a button-down front and tie neckline, Prince Harry's wife opted for a chic white Givenchy shirt tucked into a pleated midi skirt. Kate's sister Pippa Middleton joined the royal ladies.



9/ 15 © Getty Kate in Cinderella blue, 2019 Her Belle-coded yellow dress wasn't Kate's only fairytale moment at Wimbledon. In 2019, she looked like Cinderella in this pastel blue A-line number from Emilia Wickstead. That year she also switched up the pastels for a black and white moment by Suzannah London, adding a waist-cinching belt from Alexander McQueen.

10/ 15 © Photo: Getty Images Kate's post-pregnancy chic, 2018 Having given birth to Prince Louis earlier in the year, Kate rocked a polka dot Jenny Packham dress with a Dolce & Gabbana top-handle bag. She wore yellow once again in 2018, wearing a canary yellow Dolce & Gabbana midi dress with ruffled capped sleeves.

11/ 15 © Getty Kate in florals, 2017 Kate rocked a long bob and also switched up her fashion game, ditching a block colour for a floral number from Catherine Walker & Co.



12/ 15 © Getty Kate in maximalist print, 2016 The Princess embraced print galore in 2016 when she attended the Men's Final between Milos Raonic and Andy Murray in a white dress featuring an eclectic butterfly and seashell print from Alexander McQueen.



13/ 15 © Getty Kate in bold red, 2015 In 2015, the King's daughter-in-law waved goodbye to shy pastels and rocked a fiery red dress from L.K. Bennett with a bold leopard print clutch.



14/ 15 © Getty Kate in broderie anglaise, 2014 Kate looked pristine in a classic broderie anglaise look in a bridal white hue which was made by Zimmermann. She carried a summer-ready raffia clutch with red detailing to add a relaxed feel to the look.



15/ 15 © Getty Kate in bridal white, 2011 DISCOVER: 15 photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon The then-Duchess of Cambridge attended her first Wimbledon as a married woman in 2011, rocking classic tennis white in the form of this Temperley tiered dress.