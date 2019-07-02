Kate Middleton wows in white at Wimbledon 2019 The wife of Prince William looks incredible at the tennis

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible at Wimbledon on Tuesday! Prince William's wife decided to dress for the occasion, sporting a crisp white Suzannah dress which had contrasting black detail at the buttons and she added a very chic black statement belt, simple black pumps and pushed her long hair back with a pair of swanky sunglasses. How fabulous! There isn't an official dress code for Wimbledon, but you can't be seen rocking ripped denim or sportswear, so Kate, 37, has totally followed all the style rules!

Kate looked incredible at she stepped out at Wimbledon

When it comes to impeccable Wimbledon fashion, Kate has a great track record. In 2018, the Duchess wowed in a sunshine yellow Dolce and Gabbana number for the men's singles final, which she attended with husband Prince William. She carried a neutral handbag from the designer, too, and wore her gorgeous citrine cocktail ring. And let's not forget her first-ever appearance at Wimbledon alongside new royal the Duchess of Sussex, Kate opted for pretty polka dots. Her fitted midi dress was a bespoke piece from one of her favourite fashion designers, Jenny Packham, which she teamed with the same Dolce & Gabbana top-handle bag and her go-to Gianvito Rossi heels.

We loved Kate's cute wicker bag

It's been a busy week so far for the mother-of-three. On Monday, Kate looked incredible as she appeared at the famous Hampton Court Flower Show, where her garden has just gone on display. The brunette beauty looked in great spirits, wearing a bottle green midi dress by Sandro which was emblazoned with a funky polka-dot print.

MORE: The most stylish celebrities to arrive at Wimbledon 2019

And it's currently on sale in Harrods for £182.00! Keeping the look summery, she added high heel wedge shoes. The royal wore her hair loose and full and her makeup was as fresh and as polished as ever. She also added a pair of earrings by Accessorize, which cost her just £8.

READ: Kate Middleton gives sweet nod to her wedding day with new garden