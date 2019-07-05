Confirmed! The sweet story behind Duchess Meghan's sentimental 'A' necklace revealed Such a beautiful piece

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday, and royal fans were thrilled to see her make a sweet tribute to her baby son Archie Harrison by wearing an 'A' initial necklace to the tournament. While many flocked to social media to try to identify the delicate piece, it's since been confirmed that it was a generous gift from jeweller Emma Swann. The necklace is worth $590 and is available on her brand's website, Verse Fine Jewellery. How special is that?

Meghan wore a gorgeous 'A' necklace by Verse Fine Jewellery

The label has confirmed to HELLO! that the British designer, who is based in Sydney, also gifted Meghan a necklace when she was in the country for the Invictus Games in October 2018. The beautiful 'A' necklace is made from yellow gold and is available in a number of personalised versions. Since Meghan stepped out wearing it, the jeweller has been inundated with orders from royal fans!

Meghan kept her look cool and casual for her trip to Wimbledon, choosing a chic linen pin-striped blazer by L'Agence, jeans and a black cami top. As well as her trusty Madewell hat, she accessorised with simple black heels and Finlay & Co 'Henrietta' sunglasses - her gold earrings are the 'Turquoise Mountain Nosheen Stud Earrings', £50, from Pippa Small.

Personalised Fine Gold Love Letters Necklace, $590

Fans also spotted another modern jewellery piece that the Duchess hasn't been seen wearing before - a beautiful pinky ring with a pretty blue stone setting, thought to be by designer Jessica McCormack. Meghan wore a stunning diamond necklace from the New Zealand-born jeweller during her royal visit to the country in October 2018. Her new piece - the 'Signature Sapphire Heart Button Back Ring' - costs £3000 and features a 0.94 carat heart-cut sapphire.

Meghan was joined at Wimbledon by two of her friends from university – Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hills – who have likely travelled to the UK for baby Archie’s christening, which is set to take place on Saturday. It will be a private affair, but we can expect official pictures to be released from the royal couple soon afterwards.