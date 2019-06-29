Meghan Markle stuns at the baseball - check out her incredible outfit The Duchess looked very cool

Meghan Markle looked as stylish as ever as she took a rare break from her maternity leave to join husband Prince Harry at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Dressed in a black Stella McCartney belted keyhole detail dress the Duchess of Sussex braved London's heatwave, keen to support Harry's Invictus Games charity by watching the Major League Baseball event. She accompanied her dress with Aquazzura Deneuve ballet flats in black suede.

Meghan Markle kept cool in the heatwave in a short Stella McCartney dress

The Duchess wore her pretty hair down around her shoulders, and opted for minimal makeup as she showed off her natural beauty with just a touch of mascara and pretty red lips. It was an exciting moment for royal fans who haven't seen much of Meghan recently, due to the fact that she has been enjoying a quiet maternity leave looking after baby Archie in the privacy of their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan has only made a handful of public appearances since giving birth to her baby boy on 6 May, but this event was doubly important to her - not only is it a chance to support the Invictus Games, as an American, a MLB is a great taste of home.

The couple looked thrilled to be at the baseball match

The match at the London Stadium is between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. History will be made as two regular season MLB games will be hosted in Europe for the very first time. London Stadium has been dramatically transformed into a 60,000-seater ballpark for the event.

The last time Meghan was seen in public was at the beginning of the month to celebrate the Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour. Meghan made a radiant return to the spotlight, looking gorgeous in a navy blue bespoke Givenchy ensemble, with a matching navy cocktail hat. She accessorised with a peacock blue Givenchy Mini Pocket Quilted Bag and emerald-cut earrings.

