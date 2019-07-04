Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to baby Archie as she makes surprise appearance at Wimbledon Doesn’t the new mum look great?

The Duchess of Sussex delighted tennis fans by making a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday afternoon. Meghan made her second public appearance in less than a week as she attended the Championships to support her close friend Serena Williams, who was competing against Kaja Juvan.

The new mum looked characteristically stylish in a black cami, blue jeans and a white pinstripe blazer, paired with black court shoes and sunglasses. She tied her hair back, and wore a sun hat at times throughout the game. But adding the finishing touch was a necklace with a tiny ‘A’ initial – a sweet nod to her baby son, Archie Harrison.

The Duchess of Sussex wore an 'A' necklace at Wimbledon

Meghan was joined by two of her friends from university – Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hills – who have likely travelled to the UK for baby Archie’s christening, which is set to take place on Saturday This is former Suits star's third time at the famous tournament. She first attended in 2016, then last year, where she sat alongside sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge. Her modern outfit had a lovely fresh twist - she rocked a blue striped shirt and cream high-waisted trousers by Ralph Lauren and carried a fabulous bag by Alturzarra.

Meghan was joined by two of her close friends

She accessorised the look with Leonard sunglasses by Illesteva and a Maison Michel hat, although headgear is actually banned from the Royal Box. We're sure the Queen let her off, though! Kate wore a fitted midi dress - a bespoke piece from one of her favourite fashion designers - Jenny Packham, and she carried a Dolce & Gabbana top-handle bag and added her go-to Gianvito Rossi heels.

There isn't an official dress code for Wimbledon, but you can't be seen in ripped denim or sportswear, and don't even think about oversized hats and selfie sticks, which are also banned.

The Duchess of Cambridge was at Wimbledon on Tuesday and decided to wear the tournament's signature colour - white. Prince William's wife headed to the event in a swish Suzannah dress which had contrasting black detail at the buttons and she added a very chic black statement belt, simple black pumps and pushed her long hair back with a pair of swanky sunglasses. How chic?

