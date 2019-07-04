The Duchess of Cornwall keeps cool in the summer dress you always wanted We need this pretty frock...

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cornwall looked incredible on an official visit to the Winding House, New Tredegar, in south Wales, wearing a perfect summer dress. Made in a soft cream and covered in polka-dots, it was a great seasonal staple and we loved how she teamed it with her favourite terracotta high heels and a matching clutch bag with a big buckle. The blonde royal wore her hair in a sleek and straight style and accessorised with her favourite pearl earrings. The royal couple's visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of Charles' investiture as Prince of Wales and will be an opportunity to celebrate the range of Welsh charities, organisations and communities he has been involved with in the past five decades. During this week in Wales, Charles and Camilla will undertake over 20 engagements across the country. Wow!

We loved Camilla's polka-dot dress

Camilla often favours designs in pastel hues, which perfectly compliment her skin tone. HELLO! spoke with Fiona Clare - the royal's go-to fashion designer - and she told us her top tips for pulling off Camilla's favourite colourway. "Personally I think colour - whatever age - should be chosen to suit one's shape, style and personality," she explained. "Pastel colours are stunning as long as the tone is right. Champagne, dusty pink and powder blue are wonderful colours, and with some embroidery or a beautiful trim on a perfectly cut coat or dress, you will have a classic piece you will love forever."

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall styled her favourite checked skirt in an ingenious way

Dressing royalty is a true pinnacle moment in any designer's career, and Fiona couldn't be happier. "At the stage I am in my career, there have been many highlights, but the day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's dresser - was a jewel in the crown! I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her, it is a wonderful feeling to see her in a photograph looking amazing."

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall shocks in heels for a trip to the stables