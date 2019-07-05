Duchess Meghan's go-to Wimbledon hat is a total bargain …and check out that stunning new pinky sparkler!

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday, to watch best pal Serena Williams triumph against Kaja Juvan on court one - and it looks like she stuck to what she knows when it comes to fashion! We're not surprised Meghan opted to wear her trusty Panama hat in the hot weather. It's one of her favourite summer pieces, having owned it for a number of years - she was often seen sporting it on her now-deleted Instagram page, and also during a trip to Jamaica with Prince Harry back in 2017.

Meghan shaded from the sun in her Panama hat on Thursday

The cool accessory is the Madewell x Biltmore Panama Hat, and costs £54.59 from the brand's website - though sadly it has completely sold out since Meghan's latest appearance. It's also stocked on fashion retailer Modesens for £46, and looks like it will be coming back in stock at some point. Here's hoping!

MORE: Royal style watch: the best regal outfits of the week!

Meghan kept her look cool and casual as usual for her trip to Wimbledon, choosing a chic linen pin-striped blazer by L'Agence, jeans and a black cami top. Aside from her hat, she accessorised with simple black heels and an adorable tribute to baby son Archie, with a sweet 'A' initial necklace. Meghan's sunglasses are the 'Henrietta' style from one of her favourite brands, Finlay & Co.

Madewell x Biltmore Panama Hat and Signature Sapphire Heart Button Back Ring

Fans also spotted another modern jewellery piece that the Duchess hasn't been seen wearing before - a beautiful pinky ring with a pretty blue stone setting, thought to be by designer Jessica McCormack. Meghan wore a stunning diamond necklace from the New Zealand-born jeweller during her royal visit to the country in October 2018. Her new piece - the 'Signature Sapphire Heart Button Back Ring' - costs £3000 and features a 0.94 carat heart-cut sapphire. How beautiful?

Meghan also wore her go-to hat for a trip to the polo in June 2018

On Thursday, Meghan was joined at Wimbledon by two of her friends from university – Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hills – who have likely travelled to the UK for baby Archie’s christening, which is set to take place on Saturday. It will be a private affair, but we can expect official pictures to be released from the royal couple soon afterwards.

MORE: Duchess Kate and Meghan's summer style: See their sunny wardrobes