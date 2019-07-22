Princess Elisabeth steps out in gorgeous floral dress for Belgium's National Day celebrations It's a big day for the stylish teenager…

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium dressed for a beautiful summer's day as she celebrated Belgium's National Day on Sunday alongside her parents and her siblings. Looking delightful in a floral Maison Natan dress. she accessorised with bright blue accessories which made her outfit pop. A love of colourful accessories certainly runs in the family. What's more - the designer didn't just dress Elisabeth - he also designed her mother's terracotta lace dress, as well.

The Belgium-based womenswear brand, which was founded in 1930, is headed up by designer Edouard Vermeulen. The design house captioned a photo of the Belgium royals, writing: "Happy 21st of July! Proud to be dressing mother and daughter today, looking equally stunning."

SWOT UP: Facts about Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

We think you'll agree, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's 17-year-old daughter is looking more grown-up than ever - we predict she'll be one to watch in the world of fashion. The future Queen has three younger siblings; Prince Gabriel, 15, Prince Emmanuel, 13, and Princess Eléonore, 11. They were all in attendance for the National Day celebrations.

You can't beat a floral dress for a sunny day - the stylish royal proves it's the ultimate wardrobe staple, whether you're off to a wedding, a garden party or a summer BBQ. Closer to home, the Duchess of Cambridge is often snapped in florals. In Spring, who can forget when she paid a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show wearing a flowery dress from & Other Stories? The dress flew off the rails and was spotted on eBay for hundreds of pounds.

MORE: Flower power! Royal ladies show how to rock summer florals for summer

Kate's not the only fan of florals; Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the Countess of Wessex and even Queen Elizabeth herself don the print for official outings. This cheerful fashion has us smiling non-stop; there's nothing like a meadow-style outfit to raise one's mood.