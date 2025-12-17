Princess Elisabeth steals the show in Rebecca Vallance midi dress at family event – photos

Princess Elisabeth stunned when she attended a Christmas concert held at the Royal Palace in Brussels. The heir to the Belgian throne attended the event alongside her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and her sister, Princess Eleonore.

Elisabeth, 24, looked amazing in a navy Rebecca Vallance midi dress that featured a star design around the midriff and oversized sleeves. She carried a small clutch bag with her and accessorised with a pair of star earrings. The royal's hair was worn down and behind her, and she opted for bright makeup.

Her younger sister, Eleonore, wore a beautiful sparkling dress and carried a clutch bag, while their mother looked resplendent in a golden outfit, complete with a white skirt. Philippe, meanwhile, looked dapper in a blue suit.

There were, however, two notable absences from the festivities, with Elisabeth's brothers, Prince Gabriel and Prince Emmanuel not joining the family for the event. Both Gabriel and Emmanuel are likely hard at work with their studies, with the former at the Royal Military Academy Belgium, while the latter is studying International Business Management and Marketing at UC Leuven-Limburg.

© Alamy Live News. The royal looked amazing in her dress

The event is held annually, and the Duchess of Brabant was joined by her sister last year when they marked the event. On that occasion, Elisabeth looked gorgeous in a red satin dress, while her younger sister looked elegant in a silver dress.

The annual concert is held to pay tribute to members of the Royal Household who contribute to the running of the Belgian monarchy.

© Alamy Live News. The Belgian royals gathered for the annual event

Elisabeth, who currently studies at Harvard, has been stepping up her royal duties in recent years. In 2023, she made her first foreign solo engagement when she headed out to Denmark to mark Prince Christian's 18th birthday. On 8 October this year, the royal also headed to Luxembourg for the accession of Grand Duke Guillaume.

Previous fashion moments

Elisabeth has always been a fashion superstar, and HELLO! Fashion's Deputy Digital Editor, Lauren Ramsay previously noted that the royal "combines the latest trends with timeless, classic elements appropriate for her royal status". She also raised how Elisabeth often enjoys "bolder" outfits for significant events, like the concert.

Back in July, she looked incredible when she attended the Belgian National Day celebrations in the Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels.

The royal was seen wearing a stunning Victoria Beckham gown with a one-shoulder design. The floral number also featured a ruched bodice and an asymmetrical skirt with a satin underlayer.