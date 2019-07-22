The Duchess of Cornwall wows in Burberry and polka-dots SO chic!

New week, new fashion goals for the Duchess of Cornwall! The 72-year-old looked fresh and glowing on a trip to Wales on Monday. Joining husband Prince Charles, Camilla met King Goodwill and Queen Pumi of the Zulu nation during the 100th Royal Welsh Show at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd, Builth Wells. Dressing to impress, the royal dazzled in one of her favourite frocks - a caramel-toned tea dress that was emblazoned with white polka dots. She added nude high heels and wore a smart Burberry trench-coat over the top. Beauty wise, her hair was as coiffed and bouncy as ever and simple makeup gave her a fresh and glowing look.

Camilla looked fabulous in her Burberry trench coat

At the start of the month, Camilla headed once again to Wales, this time on an official visit to the Winding House, New Tredegar, in south Wales. She once again chose her favourite dotty number. We can see why she loves it so much, after all, the light tone is a great seasonal shade and looks fabulous against her skin-tone.

The Duchess wore polka-dots last week too

This time, she switched up her favourite nude heels for a pair of terracotta shoes and carried a matching clutch bag that had a big statement buckle at the clasp.The blonde royal wore her hair in a sleek and straight style and accessorised with her favourite pearl earrings.

MORE: Prince Charles gave the sweetest birthday gift to wife Camilla

We've all got a fashion trend that we can't help but gravitate towards and polka dots must be one of Camilla's. Last week, during the three-day tour of Cornwall, the mother-of-two headed to the beautiful Duchy of Cornwall Nursery in Lostwithiel, wearing a monochrome polka-dot midi dress teamed with a very smart tailored white jacket. She previously wore the ensemble to visit Manchester in June 2017, though this time she added an ultra-classic touch - her beloved Chanel pumps. So fancy!

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall celebrates her birthday in a colour she's NEVER worn