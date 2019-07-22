Prince George's adorable summer swim shorts are in the sale for just £28 Cute!

Prince George celebrated his 6th birthday on Monday, and the Duchess of Cambridge took some adorable snaps of him to celebrate - just how cute does he look in the official photographs? In two of the images, George is happily wearing his England football shirt, though in the third he's dressed in a casual summer outfit - wearing one of his favourite H&M polo shirts, priced at just £6, and a pair of striped Suneva swim shorts, which are currently reduced from £40 to £28 online. We suspect these may sell out (call it the 'George effect'!), so hurry if you want to snap them up yourself.

Kate and William shared a lovely snap of George on holiday

Since the Cambridges are currently enjoying a summer holiday in Mustique, we bet George's swimwear is a hot weather staple. The photograph was confirmed to have been taken on a recent family trip, though its unconfirmed where. The caption reads: "Happy Birthday Prince George! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness' sixth birthday. This photograph was taken on holiday with the family by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for your lovely messages!"

Kate appears to love dressing her kids in affordable brands - a recent family outing at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day saw George wear one of his favoured H&M tops again, teamed with a pair of camouflage shorts from Gap Kids. Meanwhile 14-month-old Louis was dressed in a blue polo by Petit Bateau, green twill chino shorts from JoJo Maman Bebe and black 'First Walker' shoes from Early Days. So sweet!

'Sunuva' Tailored Stripe Swim Shorts, £28.00 (available here)

Princess Charlotte does tend to wear slightly pricier items, though she obviously gets plenty of wear out of her go-to floral dresses. Her most recent outfit was the Celina Liberty Fabric Dress from Marie-Chantal, which is currently in the sale, reduced from £175 to £122.50. Her footwear, however, came from another high street favourite, with the little royal wearing the John Lewis 'Isla' Sandals in white, which retail for just £24. We bet she's running around in them in Mustique, too!

