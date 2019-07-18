Princess Eugenie is fabulous in floral dress with thigh-high split at Westminster Abbey The royal looked stunning for the London engagement

Newlywed Princess Eugenie looked radiant on Thursday during a visit to London’s Westminster Abbey, as part of a day combating modern slavery. The royal, who married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, met with the Canon of Westminster, Reverend Anthony Ball for a tour of the Abbey. The royal dressed in an elegant green sheer dress with a beautiful yellow floral print by Alice & Olivia for the engagement, which also featured a risqué thigh-high split revealing a shorter green slip beneath. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson teamed her outfit with some chic tan stilettos, which perfectly complemented her vibrant frock at the event.

We loved how Eugenie styled her hair for the outing – wearing her locks in a wavy down look, reminiscent of those glamorous old Hollywood stars. She kept her beauty look simple, accentuating her eyes with a thick coating of mascara and black eyeliner, adding a sweep of blush to her cheeks and sticking to a nude shade for her lips.

We recently saw Eugenie and her older sister Beatrice photographed at the British Summer Time Hyde Park concert. The royal siblings were pictured dancing along to Celine Dion at the event, which was also attended by Beatrice's boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Eugenie wore a printed dress once again – so the look is clearly a favourite of hers – with some statement sunglasses.

Eugenie enjoying the BST concert

We also had a giggle along with the sisters when Eugenie shared a hilarious throwback snap on her Instagram page recently. The photo showed the pair walking to church in June 2001 when they were aged 12 and 11 to celebrate their grandfather Prince Philip's 80th birthday. In the picture we see the girls sporting matching blazers and pencil skirts, with Beatrice in lilac and Eugenie in lime green.

Eugenie wrote: "Bea and I are laughing hysterically after contemplating what on earth was in our handbags that day going to church... We quite clearly are loving our full lime green and lilac suits!! The shoes, the headbands... yes to the 90s..."

