Queen Letizia is red hot in the most stunning fit and flare dress you'll see all week Smoking!

Queen Letizia of Spain looked as picture-perfect as ever on Monday afternoon when she headed to the inauguration of the World Healthy Food Center in Valencia, eastern Spain. Dressing to impress, she stunned onlookers in a red hot Carolina Herrera dress which was cut in a fit and flare design. She teamed the look with coordinating red high heels from Magrit and added diamond drop earrings. We loved her hair, which was styled in a lovely sleek and straight 'do. Her makeup was on point too - she sported a dark brown smokey eye and a slick of red lipstick. Could she be anymore gorgeous?

We loved Letizia's red frock

While she's head to toe designer with this look, she's no stranger to the high street for other appearances. Zara is definitely one of her favourite stores and earlier this month, the mother-of-two picked up an incredible tweed dress that proved to be a bit of a bargain. Her off-the-shoulder number was £69.99 and went down to just £19.99 in the recent sale. The monarch wore the striking design when she attended the royal audiences at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. Fancy!

The royal chose Zara earlier this month

July has been a busy month for the Spanish Queen. She's had lots of engagements, which means she has rocked an incredible wardrobe to boot - after all, when you're going to be photographed, you've got to look your best, right?

The monarch looked pretty in pink Carolina Herrera

One of our favourite outfits she's worn lately is the hot pink midi dress that she wore to a meeting of the Council of the Royal Board on Disability.

MORE: Summer style Queen! Spain's Letizia just wore the PERFECT wedding guest dress

Another Carolina Herrera look, it featured a gorgeous bateau neckline and button-down detail, and really reminded us of something the Duchess of Sussex would wear. After all, she was the royal that single-handedly made the cut cool again after stepping out that wedding dress.

READ: This is the one skirt three royal ladies are OBSESSED with