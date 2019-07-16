Queen Letizia just totally wowed us in a chic Zara dress - and it's only £19.99 We'll race you to the tills...

Queen Letizia of Spain has been shopping at her favourite high street store again! It looks like she's been scouting out the sales, too, since her latest pick from Zara is a reduced piece - her gorgeous tweed dress is down from £69.99 to just £19.99. Even better, it's still available in all sizes online. Winning! The monarch wore the off-the-shoulder frock to attend her royal audiences at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on Tuesday - and we reckon it's the perfect pick.

Letizia wore Zara's 'Tweed Dress with Gem Buttons', £19.99

Some royal fashion followers might notice that Letizia's new midi is a little like the Duchess of Cambridge's Erdem tweed dress, which comes in at a much spendier £1,395. Kate wore it to the opening of the Victoria and Albert Museum's photography centre in October 2018, and it's certainly a fan favourite - in fact, HELLO! spotted Zara's high street version back in February 2019, when it was first released.

Kate is also a fan of tweed midi dresses!

The pretty black and white dress has a similar neckline and length to Kate's, and also features glitzy rhinestone button fastenings. Letizia added a slim navy belt to hers, and teamed it with her favourite Carolina Herrera sling-back heels - as well as chic gold hoop earrings.

Letizia in ASOS and Carolina Herrera

As always, the Spanish queen has had a busy few weeks of engagements, which means plenty of gorgeous outfits for us to gush over! Another favourite was her hot pink midi dress, worn earlier in July to a meeting of the Council of the Royal Board on Disability. From Carolina Herrera once again, it featured a gorgeous bateau neckline and button-down detail - very Duchess Meghan! On another occasion that week, she recycled her stunning ASOS embroidered dress - there's something incredible about seeing a queen in ultra-affordable high street outfits, don't you agree?

