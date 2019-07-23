The Countess of Wessex accessorised her navy blue polka-dot dress PERFECTLY We loved the royal's latest outfit...

The Countess of Wessex looked incredible on Tuesday afternoon as she joined her husband Prince Edward and two children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, as they headed to Bristol Zoo. Dressed to impress, the blonde royal turned heads in her navy blue, polka dot dress. Although classically cut, it had flared, voluminous sleeves, a tie-waist and a deep V-neckline. We loved how the Countess added snazzy sunnies and a pair of pretty diamond earrings into the mix and finished off the look with white wedge espadrilles and a blue snakeskin clutch bag. Lady Louise wore a white shirt that was tied at the waist and a pink and white floral skirt. Pretty!

We loved Sophie's dress she wore at Bristol Zoo

Sophie's visit to the zoo follows just a month after her whole family were seen out together at the Trooping the Colour in June. The family rode in a carriage together, and waved to the crowds on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. We loved Sophie's outfit she wore to the iconic event - a beautiful green dress by Suzannah and she accessorised with a contrasting hat by Jane Taylor. As always, the royal showcased her natural beauty with simple makeup.

We love it when Louise and Sophie team up. Last year, the royal ladies were spotted in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing, as a special birthday present for Louise. Shortly afterwards, show's presenter Tess Daly spoke to HELLO! about the special royal visit. Tess said: "It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour]. Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She's a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them." Can you imagine!

