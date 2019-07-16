We can't believe we nearly missed Countess Sophie's VERY sassy clutch bag Another for the collection!

The Countess of Wessex is partial to a statement handbag, and her recent appearance at Wimbledon proved she has added another quirky accessory to her collection! During her visit to the tennis tournament, she carried a silver clutch bag alongside her gorgeous Peter Pilotto dress - but did you notice its brazen message? The clutch was embroidered with a statement that read: "I am not saying I am wonderwoman. I'm just saying that no one has ever seen me and wonderwoman in the same place."

Sophie carried a statement clutch bag for her appearance at Wimbledon

Despite digging, we haven't been able to track down the designer of Sophie's sassy accessory - and most fans believe it to have been a personalised gift, perhaps from her family. One wrote on Instagram: "Sadly I [can't] find the bag's brand, I believe it has been customised. Wonder if it was a gift from her family." Another simply added on Twitter: "I love Sophie, I need this bag!"

MORE: Duchess Kate wore a pair of high street shoes at Wimbledon and no-one noticed

Sophie is known to love her statement handbags - particularly in bold animal prints. She has been spotted carrying everything from snake-print clutches, to Zebra bucket bags and cow-print baguettes - and we love her for it! The Countess also owns another personalised clutch - a leather envelope style with a golden 'S' embossed on it.

A closer look at the sassy clutch!

For many royals, accessorising with a fun handbag is a popular way of adding personality - the Duchess of Cornwall, for example, is also a big fan of quirky bags. Her eclectic collection includes her colourful cherry-print raffia clutch - often chosen for tours abroad - and who can forget her sequinned 'Baked Beans' bag by British label The Rodnik Band, worn in 2015?

Duchess Camilla is also fond of statement handbags

Of course, Camilla is also fond of classic pieces, just as Sophie is, and also owns a number of accessories by Chanel and the Queen's favourite, Launer London. What we'd give to have a root around a royal wardrobe - don't get us started on the shoes…

MORE: Duchess Meghan's new £10,000 diamond earrings very nearly fooled us