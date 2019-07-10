The Countess of Wessex stuns at Wimbledon wearing Peter Pilotto gown Perfect tennis watching attire, Sophie!

Wimbledon was a VERY busy place for royals on Wednesday! Not only did the Duchess of Cornwall and Lady Helen Taylor arrive to watch the tennis, but also, the Countess of Wessex! The wife of Prince Edward, 54, looked dazzling in the royal box, wowing onlookers in her sky blue dress by high end designer Peter Pilotto. The bright blue, floral-print number was emblazoned with a striking print, made in pastel colours. Known as the 'Cloqué' dress, it had a crew neckline, short angel sleeves, and the fit-and-flare silhouette was super flattering. A past-season buy, the wife mother-of-two has worn it many times before. The blonde royal wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and finished her look with delicate jewellery.

Sophie looked stunning in Peter Pilotto

Sophie isn't the only fan of this particular frock. Lady Kitty Spencer - Princess Diana's niece - was at a radio station in Australia back in April and wore exactly the same designer number. She also styled the eye-catching frock in a similar way; with high heels and minimal jewellery. The colourway was a great look on the blonde, who models for Dolce & Gabbana.

Lady Kitty Spencer also has the same dress - she wore it in Australia

There were some seriously stylish ladies at Wednesday's Wimbledon. Carole Middleton - the mother of the Duchess of Cambridge - arrived at the tournament wearing an eye-catching printed green wrap dress.The summery style featured a white, black and green geometric pattern and was by Scotch & Soda. The striking design looked very similar to the green dress Lady Helen Taylor's wore to the tournament, although Helen teamed hers with trainers. Great minds think alike, right?

Carol teamed her dress with tan mule heels, a white trilby-style hat and wore some elegant pearl drop earrings – as well as the obligatory sunglasses as she accompanied husband Micheal Middleton in the royal box.

