A definitive guide to Meghan Markle's style since joining the royal family There's a reason why she makes it on the best dressed lists...

To celebrate the Duchess of Sussex's birthday, we've decided to take a look at her unique sense of style. From her maternity looks, her bridal style and what her wardrobe used to be like before joining the royal family - this is a definitive guide to Meghan's overall aesthetic. In honour of the Duchess's 38th birthday, watch as we go through key moments in Meghan's royal looks…

VIDEO ABOVE: Watch Meghan's style evolution over the years

On the topic of Meghan's style - she lit up the internet in the days leading up to her birthday when she guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue. Inside, she revealed that she has been working on a fashion collection and got everyone very excited. In the Vogue piece, Meghan explains that she partnered with retailers Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw, and her friend, designer Misha Nonoo, to create a capsule line of clothing. For each piece sold in the stores, another will be donated to Smart Works, an organisation that provides clothing to women in need, and helps women get appropriate outfits for job interviews.

At the beginning of 2019, Kensington Palace announced that the pregnant royal was appointed Royal Patron of Smart Works. "Once they score their dream job, they come back for a second outfit, to see them through until their first paycheque," Meghan writes.

If anyone knows how to create an impact on fashion, it's Meghan. Whether she's having a casual off-duty day or whether she's arriving at a movie premiere alongside Beyonce and Jay-Z, this woman knows how to put a fashion brand on the front page. In fact, when she steps out wearing your designs, it can make your brand soar. Visual marketing platform Dash Hudson has measured the increase in Instagram engagement that fashion brands and designers saw after posting a photo of Meghan wearing their brand, compared to their average engagement rate. As a result, some brands saw a staggering boost in the engagement of 806 per cent. When Finlay & Co. posted a photo of Prince Harry's wife in a pair of sunglasses when she attended Wimbledon, the brand saw a 916 per cent increase in engagement. Isn't that crazy?!

It's no secret that both she and the Duchess of Cambridge’s outfits are heavily scrutinised, with the ladies wearing both high-street and high-end designers. Their outfits are often used as a form of diplomacy, with both women wearing local designers when on official trips abroad.

Later this year, we'll see Meghan in South Africa and Botswana - a royal tour that was confirmed in June, with the royal Instagram account excitedly adding: "This will be their first official tour as a family!" We're expecting Meghan's outfits to be muted and less designer-led because if one thing's for sure, Meghan knows how to dress for the occasion without losing her unique flair.