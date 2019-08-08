The Duchess of Cambridge sports £80 striped top & high street trousers at the Regatta Style at sea!

The Duchess of Cambridge sported her second outfit of the day at the Regatta, which took place at Cowes, Isle of Wight. In pictures that appeared on The Dail Mail Prince William's wife decided to sport true sailor style by donning a nautical striped top in colours of red, tan, navy blue and white. We loved the top, which came from celebrity-loved brand Sandro. We've tracked it down, and you can pick it up in the Harrods summer sale for £81. Keeping in with true royal style, Kate, 37, recycled one of her favourite pair of L.K. Bennett high-waisted trousers and finished with a pair of earrings by Kiki McDonough.

Kate also wore her favourite pair of trainers by Superga. This isn't the first time the royal has worn them either - they are a favourite of the sporty royal and cost an affordable £50.

£81,Sandro

The Superga 2750 Cotu Classics are readily available and go with plenty of different outfits, be it jeans or tailored trousers or even a cute little summer dress.

£150, LK.Bennett

The Duchess last wore then in May, as she introduced her garden at the Chelsea Flower show, teaming them with a crisp white shirt by M.i.h Jeans, camel toned cropped trousers by Massimo Dutti, a brown belt and Monica Vinader earrings.

£55, Superga @ John Lewis

When Kate first arrived at the King's Cup for the event, she looked lovely in her casual-cool outfit matching everyone else in a polo T-shirt, a pair of navy shorts and of course, her Superga trainers.

The event was supposed to be held on Friday but was put forward a day earlier because bad weather was forecast. The Duchess looked well-put-together and looked well-rested after her Mustique summer holiday - she styled her hair in a ponytail and she wore subtle makeup - brown eye-shadow, a flawless base and nude lipstick.

