Duchess Meghan's new mum holiday style is SO chic - see her £590 designer hat Jealous, us? Never…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently enjoyed a luxurious holiday in the south of France with their baby son Archie Harrison - and while we haven't had much of a glimpse into their sunny trip away, we did get an insight into new mum Meghan's holiday style! Spoiler alert: it's so chic. In pictures published on the Mail Online, Meghan can be seen cuddling little Archie as she leaves her swanky private jet, wearing a crisp white shirt and straw fedora hat.

Meghan was spotted wearing a fedora hat and white shirt (pictured above in 2016)

The Duchess is very fond of a classic oversized shirt, often worn with skinny jeans. She could have been wearing her Frank & Eileen linen number, worn during her royal visit to Australia, or perhaps it's her Misha Nonoo 'The Husband' shirt, now famously synonymous with Meghan after she wore it to the 2017 Invictus Games for her first official appearance with future husband Harry.

One of Meghan's favourite shirts is her Misha Nonoo 'The Husband' shirt

Meghan's hat is another of her favourite staples, particularly for travelling. The classic straw fedora is from designer Maison Michel, and she famously wore it for her first appearance at Wimbledon with the Duchess of Cambridge in 2018. The £590 accessory is now sold out, but the brand regularly releases new versions. Would you splash out? If not, keep your eye out for Meghan's other go-to headwear option, her Madewell Panama hat, which costs a more affordable £50 (though it's currently out of stock, too).

With her Maison Michel hat at Wimbledon in 2018

Baby Archie is the picture of cuteness in the photographs, of course - wearing an adorable white and blue striped jumper and pale blue trousers. Meanwhile dad Prince Harry also opted to dress casually for his plane ride, spotted in a green polo shirt and navy cap. Most details of their holiday remain unknown, but it's thought that the happy family has been staying in a private villa overlooking the Mediterranean.

It's unknown whether they have since returned to the UK, as their private plane was recorded leaving the airport in France on Saturday - though they are expected to make an appearance in Balmoral at some point to visit the Queen. Here's hoping we catch another glimpse of Meghan's summer style!