Loved Duchess Meghan's Marks & Spencer dress? There's an amazing new shade out Perfect for the autumn...

Why do we love it when a royal wears something from the high street? Because it means we are able to purchase it too, of course. Cast your mind back to November last year when the Duchess of Sussex stole the show at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall wearing a dress from Marks & Spencer. We couldn't believe our eyes - who needs designer togs when you can rock M&S, right? The Double Crepe Bodycon dress cost £49.50 and has been a firm favourite of shoppers every since. Described as 'classic Hollywood glamour' it features the mother-of-one's favourite neckline - the off-the-shoulder - and is super figure-hugging. Well now, the fancy dress has had an update for autumn - you can now buy it in camel! We love the seasonal tone, it would look fabulous with gold jewellery and nude high heels.

Meghan first wore the black M&S dress in 2018

When The former Suits star first wore the frock, HELLO! spoke to a spokesperson at M&S who said: "We thought Meghan looked beautiful in our M&S Collection dress. We are absolutely delighted she is a fan of M&S and the British high street."

We are loving this new colour update! £49.50, Marks & Spencer

In case you have been living under a rock recently, you may have missed that Prince Harry's wife revealed she is partnering with M&S to launch a capsule collection of workwear to benefit Smart Works, a nationwide charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women back into the workplace. The collection - which will launch later this year - will sell on a one-for-one basis.

MORE: The Duchess of Sussex's go-to tinted moisturiser now has shimmer & you WILL want it

"For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity," Meghan revealed during her takeover of the September issue of British Vogue. "Not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together." We can't wait until it drops!

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay touching tribute to Princess Diana

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.