The Countess of Wessex just wore a very funky trilby to church with the Queen

Everyone knows Her Majesty The Queen spends her summers in Balmoral, and is often pictured attending the weekly Sunday church service in the nearby village of Crathie Kirk when she is there. Often joined by her family, this week, the monarch was accompanied by her grandchildren Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, along with her son Prince Edward and daughter-in-law the Countess of Wessex. Now, you all know how much we love Sophie's style and her Sunday best just did not disappoint. The mother-of-two decided to brace the rain in a navy blue tailored coat and she topped the look off with a very stylish trilby. Love! The blonde beauty wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and we spied a touch of highlighter on cheekbones.

On Wednesday - in pictures that appeared on The Daily Mail - Sophie was spotted doing a spot of fishing with her son James. The royal cosied up in khaki trousers and brown boots, a Barbour style jacket and a check print baker boy hat. She may have been dressing down, but she looked super trendy - and that kind of tailored country look never dates. What a heritage heroine...

The Queen really enjoys her summers in Balmoral. In a recent appearance on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety, Princess Eugenie opened up about what happens in Scotland over the summer and how special Balmoral is to her grandmother. "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

