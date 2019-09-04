Loved Meghan's sellout Victoria Beckham bag? You can FINALLY buy one It's only taken (almost) a year...

It's a given that everything the Duchess of Sussex wears sells out in record time - and that includes highly expensive designer items. From her Carolina Herrera dresses to her Aquazzura shoes, you have to be quick if you want to dress like the mother-of-one.Cast your mind back to Christmas Day 2018, when Prince Harry's wife attended church - wearing top-to-toe Victoria Beckham. As much as we loved her entire ensemble, but it was her bag that really caught our eye. Known as the 'Powder Box bag' it was so unique in its design - a structured box which was made in a curved shape and was actually inspired by a vanity powder box. So much so, it even had a mirror in the lid! Trimmed with leather, it had a matching circular gold grooved clasp and a wide handle. The bag sold out as soon as Meghan was snapped in it, and you couldn't get one for love or money. But now, nearly a year later (well, subtracting three months) it's finally back online. Yes!

Meghan's bag hit headlines in 2018

A month later, Meghan was pictured visiting one of her royal patronage organisations, Smart Works, in a chic black midi dress and camel trench coat and decided to carry another VB bag! The Vanity Top Handle Bag was a square shape and gave her look a statement edge.

BUY IT NOW! £1550, Victoria Beckham

At the time, Victoria was clearly thrilled to see Meghan carrying her design, and posted a video on her Instagram page to tell her followers all about its handy hidden detail.

MORE: Victoria Beckham stuns at the GQ Men of The Year Awards in the most perfect suit

"The perfect little black evening bag. The Vanity Top Handle bag is inspired by a vanity case with a sleek mirror embossed with the VB logo. Love this accessory! Discover it at the link in bio x VB," she wrote.

READ: Victoria Beckham shocks in flat sandals - and now we want a pair

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.