You can buy Meghan's £85 work shirt - but hurry, it's selling like mad Meghan sure knows how to dress for the office!

On Wednesday evening, the Duchess of Sussex sent us all into a frenzy when she posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram video of her latest collaboration with Smartworks - the organisation she is patron of - that helps unemployed and vulnerable women get back into the workforce. The mother-of-one revealed a series of clips of a photo shoot of the new collection and we are totally loving her workwear outfit! Prince Harry's wife wore a pair of skinny jeans, nude high heels by fave shoe brand Aquazzura, and a stunning pastel blue and white striped linen shirt, which came from online brand With Nothing Underneath. Priced at £85, this classic piece is still available, but it's selling very quickly, so hurry if you want to treat yourself! With her famous hair in a loose, relaxed style, Meghan can be seen chatting to the photographer and looking in great spirits as she admired the final shots. Oh how we wish we were a fly on the wall!

Meghan looked fabulous on Instagram in her workwear outfit

In the September issue of British Vogue, Meghan revealed Smart Works has been working with a number of brands to create the perfect capsule wardrobe. Smart Works - which is based in St Charles Hospital, west London - captioned the footage: "A sneak peak at the new @SmartWorkCharity capsule collection shoot, ahead of the autumn launch. An initiative supporting the Smart Works collective which will equip women entering the workforce with the key work wear essentials they need. Coming soon..."

Meghan has described the charity's ethos as "not a hand-me-down, but rather a hand being held".

She added: "This is not a fairy tale. In fact, if it's a cultural reference you're after, forget Cinderella - this is the story of Wonder Woman, ready to take on the world in her metaphorical and literal cape."

