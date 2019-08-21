Duchess Meghan's fave Marks & Spencer jumper just had an autumn makeover And it's gorgeous (obviously)

If there's one thing we love, it's when a member of the royal family wears something from the high street. Just knowing we can pick up something up that's royally-approved is always a winner in our book. The Duchess of Sussex is famously a fan of Marks & Spencer, regularly wearing their designs and supporting the brand. We remember the first time she stepped out in M&S, back in January 2018. Her oversized black jumper - which was priced at a purse-friendly £45 – had a flattering, slightly oversized fit and on-trend bell-sleeves. It came as no surprise that the jumper sold out an alarming rate after she wore it.

Meghan wore this Marks & Spencer jumper in 2018

Well, those clever people at M&S have decided to give the jumper a bit of an autumnal update and we love it. It's just the kind of knit we could see Prince Harry's wife rocking. Now made in a striking grey (one of her favourite tones) it comes with a cosy turtleneck and has the same sleeves and funky fit. Priced at £69, it's admittedly a little more expensive, but this could be due to the added cashmere blend. Add to your wish-list now; winter will be here before you know it…

GET THE LOOK! £69, Marks & Spencer

Last month, former Suits star Meghan announced that she is partnering with Marks and Spencer's to launch a capsule collection of workwear to benefit Smart Works, a nationwide charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women back into the workplace. Meghan has also teamed up with John Lewis and Partners, Jigsaw and close friend and designer Misha Nonoo.

The collection, which will launch later this year, will sell on a one-for-one basis. "For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity," Meghan revealed during her takeover of the September issue of British Vogue. "Not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together." We can't wait to see it.

