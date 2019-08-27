Marks & Spencer has the BEST lookalike of one of Meghan's most iconic dresses This is amazing...

Here at HELLO! we love the Duchess of Sussex's style and we also love Marks & Spencer. M&S are clearly fans of Prince Harry's wife too; lots of their most fabulous dresses look to have been created with the Duchess in mind. The high street store has added yet another frock inspired by the royal, and we need it. Let us introduce you to the 'Off The Shoulder Bodycon Midi' which looks very like the frock the mother-of-one wore to her very first Trooping the Colour back in 2018. Meghan's dress was made in a pale pink and was designed by Carolina Herrera and featured her favourite off-the-shoulder neckline, known as a bateau. Fashion fans noted the neckline was reminiscent of her wedding gown by Givenchy, which was also designed slightly off the shoulder, too.

We loved Meghan's off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress she wore in 2018

The royal dupe is priced at £59, comes in red and black, and is ideal for a cocktail party. It has long sleeves and is designed with a lovely structured shape that finishes just past the knee. All sizes are currently available online and the dress is already proving a big hit with shoppers.

GET THE LOOK! £59, Marks & Spencer

One customer wrote in the review section: "Not worn yet, but so worth keeping as I know I will wear it many times. Quality, and fit perfect, material substantial so I will wear all year. Looks way more expensive than it is. A stylish dress for years to come. Delighted with my purchase."

Another added: "This is the best of Marks and Spencer. It is beautifully designed, beautiful fabric and elegant. I have no need for it at the moment but bought it as it is a MUST to have in the wardrobe for that special occasion and is an amazing value." OK, we're sold!

