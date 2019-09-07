Princess Charlotte's £48 school shoes revealed They're still in stock!

Princess Charlotte looked adorable on her first day at Thomas's Battersea on Thursday. The young royal looked ready to go in her navy school uniform, which is what the school calls the transitional uniform - a blue pinafore with a white summer blouse. But while it may only be available to those who attend the prestigious establishment, Charlotte's school shoes are available to all! The cute Mary-Jane style shoes are by Spanish brand Amaia and cost a fairly reasonable £48. They are made from 100 per cent calf leather and feature a soft heel and ankle pad for best support. If navy isn't for you, they also come in an array of colours ranging from ivory and nude to rose gold and burgundy.

New school, new shoes!

The four-year-old surprised onlookers on Thursday when she showed off the glittery statement accessory attached to her backpack – a sparkly, sequinned unicorn keyring! A pack of six unicorn bag charms on Amazon costs as little as £3.49, making each keyring 58p. The reversible charms come in different colours, including pink like Charlotte's.

Charlotte will be in a class of 21, one of three Reception classes in her year, while her big brother Prince George is joining Year 2. The co-educational school for pupils aged four to 13 is located on Battersea High Street, a 15-minute drive from Kensington Palace and their most important school rule is to 'Be Kind.'

MORE: See all the BEST photos of Princess Charlotte's first day at school

Video: Princess Charlotte arrives at school

MORE: Kate wows in Michael Kors as she drops off Princess Charlotte at school

The Princess, who is naturally more confident and outgoing than her brother George, did have a slight air of nervousness about her. She hid behind her mum for a brief moment as she approached the school entrance, but later smiled and waved at the cameras. Prince William told Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, that his daughter was "very excited".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.