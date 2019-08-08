The Cambridge kids go matchy-matchy in nautical stripes and they look adorable Stripes for the win…

Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge have had a fun day out with their grandparents Michael and Carole Middleton as they watched the King’s Cup on Thursday. Cheering on their parents in The King’s Cup Regatta, the kids looked super cute in their little matching ensembles.

PIC: Prince George and Princess Charlotte are the cutest sailors with granddad Michael Middleton

The first race was won by Bear Grylls, who was racing for Tusk while the Duke of Cambridge with Child Bereavement UK came third. The Duchess of Cambridge and The Royal Foundation came seventh. The event includeD several races between eight boats, each representing an organisation supported by William and Kate.

Prince George - who was sporting a toothless smile - was dressed in a nautical T-shirt. The navy and white striped tee was an apt choice for the day of fun watching the boat race - and the six-year-old even got to wear a Captain's hat. Ahoy there, Captain!

Princess Charlotte, who stayed inside the vessel to watch the race, could be seen wearing her little life jacket over a baby blue striped nautical dress. The cute four-year-old had her hair tied back so it didn't go flyaway.

It wouldn't surprise us if these kidswear pieces were from the high street. Down-to-earth Kate often dresses the children in high street brands, including H&M and JoJo Maman Bebe. Or perhaps they were a little purchase from the island of Mustique, the idyllic spot the family have just returned home from. Mustique has long been a favourite of the Royals and the Middleton family – who have been holidaying there for years.

The whole family had a hint of a tan - especially Kate, who could be seen wearing a white polo tee, a pair of navy shorts and her trusty trainers. The royal is a big fan of sports and she was obviously in her element as she competed against her husband on the Ise of White.