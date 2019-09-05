Kate Middleton does the school run in Michael Kors dress as she drops off Princess Charlotte What a fabulous outfit!

Dropping off your child at school is a big event in every parent's life and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are no different! The wife of Prince William was photographed holding Princess Charlotte's hand as she walked to Thomas’s Battersea in west London, on Thursday 5 September. Charlotte, four, looked adorable in her uniform and Kate dressed for the occasion wearing a striking red and white printed dress by Michael Kors, known as the 'Carnation dress' which is a past-season buy. She added a black belt and a pair of high heels. Beauty wise, she wore her famous hair loose and her face looked glowing with subtle makeup. The royal couple looked in great spirits on the momentous occasion in their daughter's life as they smiled for the cameras.

Kate looked stunning her Michael Kors dress

Kate, 37, missed George's first day at school in September 2017, as she was pregnant with Prince Louis and was suffering from severe morning sickness, so this is no doubt a highly emotional event for the mother-of-three. It was announced that Charlotte will be attending the establishment back in May, and the headmaster Simon O’Malley said at the time: "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

Kate accessorised to perfection in a black belt and navy heels

William and Kate's fees for George are currently £6,429-a-term as he is entering Year 2, but they will pay a little less for Charlotte, as she is their second child. The charge for a second child is £6,305-a-term and if Prince Louis ends up joining his older siblings in a couple of years, his fees would be £5,790.

Princess Charlotte will be known as Charlotte Cambridge to teachers and her peers, just as her brother is known as George Cambridge. This was also the case for Prince William and Prince Harry, who took on Prince Charles' title Wales as their surname when they were at school.

