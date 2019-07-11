Revealed: The high street brands Kate Middleton buys for her children Find out exactly what George, Charlotte and Louis were wearing at the polo…

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex delighted onlookers when they made a surprise appearance at the polo on Wednesday afternoon. But it was their children who really stole the show. Kate and Meghan were joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie Harrison as they watched Princes William and Harry compete in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. The rare joint family outing gave royal watchers not only the chance to see the royals in their downtime, but also gave us a peek inside the children's off-duty wardrobe – and it's more affordable than you might think! Down-to-earth Kate opted to dress her boys in high street brands, including H&M and JoJo Maman Bebe. Read on to find out exactly what the next generation of royals were wearing…

Prince George was dressed head-to-toe in high street brands at the polo

Future king Prince George was a bundle of energy at the polo, from climbing around inside the car, to running in the grass and playing football with his sister. And, as such, Kate chose to dress her eldest in appropriately casual clothing. George, five, was wearing a green polo shirt from H&M, teamed with khaki camouflage shorts from Gap Kids, and blue canvas shoes from Trotters.

Little Prince Louis looked adorable in his ensemble

The youngest member of the Cambridge clan, 14-month-old Louis, certainly kept mum Kate busy at the polo. The adorable little Prince was dressed in a blue polo by Petit Bateau, teamed with green twill chino shorts from JoJo Maman Bebe and black 'First Walker' shoes from Early Days.

Princess Charlotte was dressed in a summer dress from Marie-Chantal

Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, was dressed in a pretty summer frock and sandals. Her outfit was slightly pricier; the four-year-old was dressed in the Celina Liberty Fabric Dress from Marie-Chantal, which is currently in the sale, reduced from £175 to £122.50. Her footwear, however, came from a high-street favourite, with the little royal running around in John Lewis & Partners Children's Isla Sandals in white, which retail for £24.

Archie Harrison's blanket is from Malabar Baby

As for little Archie Harrison, he was dressed in simple white baby gro, but swaddled in a striking patterned blanket – which we can now identify, thanks to HELLO! fan 'Prospervalor' over on Instagram. The blanket is from Malabar Baby as part of their Erawan Collection, and is available to buy online now for $42.