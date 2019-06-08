Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sweetly coordinate in blue at Trooping the Colour Adorable.

Trooping the Colour is one of the most loved events of the royal calendar – the Queen's official birthday when we get to see the whole family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. It's also one of the few times the public see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children together – and what a wonderful sight they were! Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, four and their one-year-old baby brother Prince Louis – who was making his first ever appearance at Trooping the Colour – looked adorable in their smart outfits on the special day. Stood beside their parents William and Kate, the siblings made quite the stylish trio!

The Cambridges in blue!

Blue was the colour scheme of the day for the children, with Princess Charlotte looking so pretty in a floral dress and a cute matching bow in her hair. Prince George wore a £45 white and blue shirt for the occasion - from one of Kate's favourite brands Amaia Kids - while little Louis was adorable in a blue and white outfit, too. As usual, the royal children behaved impeccably for the crowds, smiling and waving from their viewpoint. And did you notice that the choice of blue matched perfectly to dad William's military sash, too?

It was a big occasion for Louis, who was just two months old at the previous year's Trooping the Colour. It was wonderful to see the children together for the first time at the event; their excitement at the Royal Air Force fly-past was too cute for words.

Prince George wore the royal blue 'Daniel' shirt, £45, Amaia Kids

Princess Charlotte was 13 months old when she attended her first Trooping in 2016 while Prince George was nearly two. For the 2018 Trooping the Colour, George and Charlotte were extremely cute in their matching blue and white outfits, which coordinated with mum Duchess Kate's pale blue dress. Charlotte wore a pretty blue frock, while George the sweet Daniel shirt by British childrenswear brand Amaia.

The Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years and features over 1400 parading soldiers, almost 300 horses and 400 musicians. The parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, alongside Members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages. On arrival at Horse Guard's Parade, the Queen is greeted by a royal salute and inspects the troops. The final part of the ceremony involves the RAF fly-past.

