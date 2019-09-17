I transformed Meghan Markle’s £19.50 Marks & Spencer dress into 3 very different looks Could Meghan's M&S dress be worn on a night out partying?

Naturally, as soon as HELLO! broke the news that Duchess Meghan’s Marks & Spencer dress was on sale, we flashed the cash and bought one for ourselves. The black dress, at £19.50, was a total bargain and although it’s ideal for a smart interview, could it work for anything else or would it just hang in your wardrobe ready for a smart meeting with the boss? I put it to the test....

SHOP: Black dress, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

The intended look: An interview outfit

Ok, so Meghan and the Smart Works team worked really hard on choosing the perfect dress that's ideal for an interview, and I think they aced the brief. The dress felt nice on, it didn’t cling, it didn’t crease and it can be smartened up with a blazer and, if you’re lucky, the £109 John Lewis tote bag that’s also in the Smart Works Capsule Collection. I added a grey Topshop blazer, £49, and a pair of tan snakeskin shoes from Office, £62, to pull in the colour of the John Lewis tote. I’m not sure I personally would wear this to an interview, but if I worked in a more corporate environment, I assume it would be a winner.

Tried and tested: A work look

Granted, I don’t tuck in dresses to my skirts very often, or at all really, but I thought I’d give it a whirl by teaming Meghan’s dress with Primark’s monochrome skirt, £13. I am a little bit obsessed with this skirt and it's very similar to the Victoria Beckham design that Meghan has hanging in her wardrobe. I added a pair of court shoes from H&M, £19.99, and a black belt from Primark, £3.

Would I tuck in a black dress to a skirt in the future? Potentially - I don’t see why not. Plus, if you spill some soup down your skirt over lunch, you have a back-up outfit on underneath. It’s pretty genius, right?

Tried and tested: A ‘trendy’ look

Could Meghan’s dress be transformed into an outfit I’d wear to Friday night drinks or a hot date? Well, this was quite tricky... the dress falls to the knee so I needed it to be a little shorter so it didn’t seem so work-y. I took Trinny Woodall's infamous advice and winched it in with a belt from Primark, £3, and added a pair of my favourite Topshop boots. They’ve got a western vibe to them and bang on trend for Autumn. I layered the dress over a polo neck to give it a different look and I added a new faux leather coat from Primark, £25. I love this jacket so much but I still didn’t feel super trendy in Meghan’s dress - probably because it’s not exactly a trendy number. I added a baker boy hat from Mint Velvet, £39, and it just made me feel a lot more stylish. The power of an accessory, right?

RELATED: 7 times Victoria Beckham dressed the Royals: From Duchess Meghan to Countess Sophie

Tried and tested: Going out-OUT

Now, this was the ultimate test. Could Meghan’s black dress designed to nail an interview be transformed into a going out-out dress? Weirdly, this was the easiest to pull together - thanks to a lot of bling. If all else fails - add a jewelled accessory, that’s what I say! The headband from French Fashion House, £40, seriously elevated this look, as did the £15.99 belt I found in Zara. My favourite part of this outfit was the £129 blazer I added from Mint Velvet - it felt so luxurious, which in turn made my entire outfit feel more expensive. I finished off the look with a pair of super high sandals from Office, £69, and a pair of chandelier earrings from Primark, £3, just for that little extra bling.

MORE: Duchess Meghan's fave Marks & Spencer jumper just had an autumn makeover

The conclusion:

I imagine this dress is a runaway hit with anyone who works in a corporate environment, and someone who wants to feel comfortable in their smart workwear but not restricted. I think you can accessorise this dress to make it work for the evening but it's tricky to transform it into a trendy look. Ultimately, Meghan chose the perfect frock to include in her capsule collection, and the fact you get change for twenty pounds is just incredible.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.