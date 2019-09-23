Meghan Markle stuns in £69 leopard dress & Castaner wedges in South Africa The royal shows off impeccable style in Cape Town

The Duchess of Sussex changed into her second outfit of the day on Monday as she headed to a township in Cape Town with husband Prince Harry, for the first royal engagement of their royal tour. We loved the look, which consisted of a lovely printed dress, priced at £69 by Mayamiko and £80 Castaner wedges. The former Suits star wore her hair in a care-free ponytail style. The couple looked in great spirits as they arrived at a workshop, which aims to teach children about their rights, safety and provides self-defence classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community.

Meghan looked stunning in her printed dress

Their next stop was a tour of the District Six Museum, which was subjected to the forced relocation of 60,000 inhabitants of various races during Apartheid in the 1970s.

They then moved on to the District Six Homecoming Centre, built to provide former residents a place to meet together, where they joined a community cooking activity.

Earlier that day, Meghan arrived in South Africa from the UK with Harry, stepping off her British Airways flight in style - her airport outfit was seriously on point.

Meghan looked so chic at the airport

Sticking to her favourite neutral palette, she rocked a pair of sleek white jeans, a white shirt and finished the look with neutral flat shoes by Everlane, and a cosy light grey coat. With her hair slicked back into a pristine bun, the royal looked ready for action. Harry meanwhile, wore his trademark white shirt and grey jacket by J. Crew and little Archie looked adorable in a navy blue romper suit and a knitted cream bobble hat.

Harry has previously opened up about his excitement at taking his wife and son to South Africa in a personal message posted on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account earlier this month. He wrote: "In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.' - The Duke." How lovely….

