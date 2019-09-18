The moving story behind Duchess Meghan's gold bracelet Such an important cause

When the Duchess of Sussex launched her capsule collection in collaboration with the charity Smart Works in September, her chic workwear outfit was much talked about. Eagle-eyed royal fans will also have spotted the royal's beautiful golden selection of gold bangles which she wore on her right arm for the event. One of the bracelets belonged to her late mother in law, Princess Diana, however another of the bangles had a moving story behind it too. Meghan wore the Turquoise Mountain Oshna Bangle by the designer Pippa Small, handmade in Afghanistan by a craftsman named Javid, whose life has been affected by the Taliban.

Always one to draw attention to important issues, by wearing this bracelet, Meghan is supporting the men and women rebuilding their lives in Afghanistan. You can find the bracelet for £115 on Pippa Small's website; it's 18kt gold plated silver and individually hand-crafted, also available at the designer's London shop.

Each piece is handmade in Kabul by men and women artisans of the Turquoise Mountain Foundation, which trains and employs young people in meaningful creative jobs. This is 'vitally important now in Afghanistan when the young desperately need hope and a sense of purpose in a beautiful country tragically caught up in violence and conflict' says the site.

Meghan at The Smart Set launch

Javid's own story is particularly inspiring. He was born in Kabul and learnt the craft of goldsmithing in Pakistan as a young man. His family were exiled from Kabul during the Taliban government and returned in 2001, when he married and had two children. He now employs men and women in his own workshop, despite being a target for the Taliban due to employing women and foreigners. His workshop has twice been in the range of bombs (fortunately no injuries), but Javid strongly feels that women should be able to work in the country.

