Meghan Markle shocks in a £5 pair of market earrings for Misha Nonoo's wedding

We still can't get over the stunning dress the Duchess of Sussex wore to her fashion designer friend Misha Nonoo's wedding at the weekend. The wife of Prince Harry was a vision in black at the star-studded nuptials in a £9,000 Valentino evening dress that came complete with a sheer overlay, voluminous sleeves and metallic detail. But did you see her gold earrings? The mother-of-one wore her famous raven mane up high, and the glittering statement gems were clearly visible. According to The Daily Mail, they cost just £5 and were picked up from a vintage stall at London's Portobello Market by a friend four years ago, and Meghan decided to borrow them for the bash. The publication revealed a source said: "The Duchess has long admired the earrings and wanted to borrow them, then she found the perfect dress to wear them with!" Who would have thought it, eh?

New parents Harry and Meghan have just started their royal tour of South Africa - and we have to say, we can't wait to see Meghan's outfit choices. The fashionista knows a thing or two about dressing for royal engagements. Last year, the former Suits star chose perfect ensembles in the South Pacific, combining high-end designers with pieces from local artisans, so we're expecting another set of great numbers this week.

HELLO! spoke to Lucy Hume - Associate Director of etiquette experts Debrett's - who explained the royal may honour the host country with fashion during her visit. She explained: "From the Debrett’s perspective, etiquette is an awareness of, and respect for a society’s or cultural group’s set of expectations, therefore, this will no doubt be a key consideration for the Duchess of Sussex when she is preparing for her forthcoming trip."She added: "Members of the Royal Family may also choose to support designers from their host country as a homage to their culture, something we are increasingly seeing especially amongst the younger members of the family."

