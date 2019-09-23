Meghan Markle nails airport chic in Cape Town, wowing in white jeans and Everlane nude flats The wife of Prince Harry touches down in style

Looking as fresh and as glowing as ever despite the long haul flight, the Duchess of Sussex wowed onlookers at Cape Town airport, rocking the perfect attire for travelling. The former Suits star wore a lovely light grey coat, white jeans and a pair of nude Everlane flats as she arrived in South Africa with husband Prince Harry and baby Archie Harrison - who looked adorable in a bobble hat - ahead of their two-week trip. The royal looked in great spirits as she arrived, smiling at photographers. She wore her hair in a sleek bun and her skin looked glowing and gorgeous.

Meghan, Harry and baby Archie Harrison were snapped arriving in Cape Town

It's going to be an action-packed trip for the pair. The couple will begin their engagements in a Cape Town township, where they will both speak out on the recent epidemic of violence against women in South Africa, which has been described as a national emergency by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Harry and Meghan will also visit a women's shelter and a workshop teaching children about their rights and giving them self-defence and safety training.

Meghan's flats were by Everlane, £133

Meghan, 37, has certainly had a busy few days. At the weekend, she headed to Rome, where she attended fashion designer Misha Nonoo's lavish wedding to Michael Hess. The wedding took place in Villa Aurelia at 6pm on Friday and was followed by a gala dinner and a dance. It was quite the star-studded affair; the guest list included Ivanka Trump, model Karlie Kloss and singer Katy Perry with her partner, actor Orlando Bloom.

Like many stylish weddings, there was a strict dress-code. Women were advised to wear full-length frocks and men wore tuxedos. Fancy stuff! Meghan looked as incredible as ever, spotting a stunning black dress with voluminous sleeves and metallic detail by Valentino. The design cost around £9,000 and certainly stole the show. But would you believe, she paired it with a pair of gold diamante earrings from London's Portobello market? Amazing!

