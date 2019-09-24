Royal FIRST! Meghan Markle surprises in denim jacket at the beach in Cape Town with Prince Harry The Duchess's royal tour wardrobe is on point….

Fresh from their action-packed first day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started their Tuesday early, heading to Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town, where they learned about a project helping vulnerable young people with their mental health. Dressed to impress, Meghan, 38, decided to rock another top-notch outfit, consisting of a Madewell denim jacket - certainly a royal first for a royal lady on an official engagement. The royal teamed the denim jacket with a pair of black jeans and a white shirt. She accessorised with a pair of casual flats, a tote bag and a pair of sunglasses tucked away on her shirt. The Duchess sported a fresh face with little makeup, and her hair was tied up to keep her hair from blowing in the wind. She looked lovely as usual, and we love seeing a royal rock double denim.

Meghan arriving on day two of the royal tour

The project - known as NGO Waves for Change - trains and supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to youngsters in need. Meghan and Harry also discovered all about 'The Lunchbox Fund', one of four charities to benefit from the public donations made following the birth of their son Archie, who as we know, has joined his parents in South Africa for his first official royal tour. How lovely is that? The fund provides nearly 30,000 meals every day to Waves for Change programmes and schools in South Africa's Townships and rural areas.

On Monday, Meghan had three outfit changes. We are so impressed! She was decked out in white jeans, a grey coat and fancy Everlane flats for her flight from London, before changing into a £69, Malawi-made black and white Mayamiko Dalitso dress, which she teamed with black Castaner wedges (sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge also has a pair.)

For her last engagement of the day, the former Suits star reached for one of her favourite dresses from last year's royal tour - her blue Veronica Beard dress that she wore in Tonga.

Known as the 'Cary' dress, it's cut in a shirt style and is comfortable yet sleek and featured pockets and slits on each side. We aren't surprised Meghan decided to rock the same design; after all, royals love to recycle!

