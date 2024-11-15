Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royals in skinny jeans: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall and more
princess anne, zara tindall, queen letizia, Princess Kate, meghan markle, duchess sophie, princess charlene with denim backdrop© Getty

Princess Kate's surprising flared jeans were her most form-fitting look

See the best photos of the Princess of Wales and more royals in fabulous jeans

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales always looks pristine for a royal outing whether she is donning a designer evening gown for a night at Buckingham Palace or a sleek suit for a daytime event. 

However, Prince William's wife, 42, has proved on rare occasions that she is partial to a pair of jeans and can dress them up for a royal-approved look. 

The Princess of Wales in flared jeans and green checked jacket© Getty
The Princess of Wales arrived in Moray, Scotland in gorgeous flared jeans

In November 2023, Kate accompanied William to visit Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland. The royal looked immaculate in a green check Burberry jacket made from a padded fabric.

Kate beside william in jeans and checked coat© Getty
Reiss boots and a Burberry coat elevated Kate's jeans

The statement coat was teamed with a pair of timeless flared dark-wash jeans that were the most form-fitting pair in her collection, accessorizing them with a chunky roll-neck jumper in navy.

Catherine and william meeting farmers and their families at Brodieshill Farm© Getty
Catherine wore jeans to meet farmers and their families at Brodieshill Farm

The mother of three also swapped her stilettos for chunky boots. But Kate isn't the only well-dressed royal to wear jeans for a royal outing. Keep scrolling to meet the full denim-clad royal roster…

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex in jeans with a statement white blazer© Getty
The Duchess of Sussex wore jeans with a statement white blazer

The Duchess of Sussex wore skinny jeans in a mid-wash blue when she attended day two of the Invictus Games in 2022 at Zuiderpark in the Netherlands. She styled the fitted trousers with tan pumps and a white wrap blazer by Brandon Maxwell.

Duchess Sophie

Sophie in skinny jeans and camouflage coat© Getty
Sophie made camo chic last February

The Duchess of Edinburgh made camouflage cool when she wore grey skinny jeans to watch the rafting challenge at Gibraltar Barracks in Camberley in 2023. 

Queen Camilla

Camilla spotted walking near Sandringham House in jeans© Getty
Camilla was spotted walking near Sandringham House in jeans

It is a rarity for Queen Camilla to wear jeans, however, she made an exception for a country walk in King's Lynn in 2006, styling her denim with Hunter wellies and a classic Barbour coat.

Princess Anne

young Princess Anne in jeans alongside her denim-donning kids© Getty
Princess Anne rocked jeans alongside her denim-donning kids

The Princess Royal hasn't worn jeans in public for a while. However, she rocked denim when her children were young - for example to the 1984 Windsor Horse Show.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall in white denim jeans and checked shirt© Getty
Zara Tindall wore gleaming white denim

Zara Tindall loves a pair of jeans to round off an off-duty look. She chose a bright white pair of skinnies for day one of the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2017.

Queen Letizia

Princess Letizia waving with felipe in jeans with unexpected cowboy boots and a leather jacket in 2013© Getty
Then-Princess Letizia wore jeans with unexpected cowboy boots and a leather jacket in 2013

The Queen of Spain has worn jeans on just a handful of occasions since marrying King Felipe. However, she proved that she is a pro at styling them when she wore a bootcut pair with a leather jacket to visit King Juan Carlos of Spain at La Milagrosa Hospital in 2013.

Princess Charlene

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and Prince Jacques in pale trousers and dark jackets© Arnold Jerocki
Princess Charlene wore white denim to the Monte-Carlo Masters

Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the Monte-Carlo Masters in April where she oozed old money glamour in white skinny jeans with a double-breasted navy blazer and oversized sunnies.

Queen Mary

Prince Frederik kissed his girlfriend Mary Donaldson for the first time in public on the deck of the Tasmania Yacht Club © Getty
Prince Frederik kissed his girlfriend Mary Donaldson for the first time in public on the deck of the Tasmania Yacht Club

Queen Mary of Denmark looked so noughties-coded when she stepped out prior to her royal wedding on the deck of the Tasmania Yacht Club before the start of the first race of the Dragon Boat World Championship. She rocked an uber low-rise pair of jeans with open-toe sandals and a loose white top.

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise in unusual burgundy jeans © Shutterstock
Lady Louise wore unusual burgundy jeans

Lady Louise Windsor took style cues from her mother Duchess Sophie in 2018 when she arrived at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in burgundy skinnies tucked into knee-high riding boots.

