The Princess of Wales always looks pristine for a royal outing whether she is donning a designer evening gown for a night at Buckingham Palace or a sleek suit for a daytime event.

However, Prince William's wife, 42, has proved on rare occasions that she is partial to a pair of jeans and can dress them up for a royal-approved look.

© Getty The Princess of Wales arrived in Moray, Scotland in gorgeous flared jeans In November 2023, Kate accompanied William to visit Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland. The royal looked immaculate in a green check Burberry jacket made from a padded fabric.

© Getty Reiss boots and a Burberry coat elevated Kate's jeans The statement coat was teamed with a pair of timeless flared dark-wash jeans that were the most form-fitting pair in her collection, accessorizing them with a chunky roll-neck jumper in navy.

© Getty Catherine wore jeans to meet farmers and their families at Brodieshill Farm The mother of three also swapped her stilettos for chunky boots. But Kate isn't the only well-dressed royal to wear jeans for a royal outing. Keep scrolling to meet the full denim-clad royal roster…

Meghan Markle © Getty The Duchess of Sussex wore jeans with a statement white blazer The Duchess of Sussex wore skinny jeans in a mid-wash blue when she attended day two of the Invictus Games in 2022 at Zuiderpark in the Netherlands. She styled the fitted trousers with tan pumps and a white wrap blazer by Brandon Maxwell.

Duchess Sophie © Getty Sophie made camo chic last February The Duchess of Edinburgh made camouflage cool when she wore grey skinny jeans to watch the rafting challenge at Gibraltar Barracks in Camberley in 2023.

Queen Camilla © Getty Camilla was spotted walking near Sandringham House in jeans It is a rarity for Queen Camilla to wear jeans, however, she made an exception for a country walk in King's Lynn in 2006, styling her denim with Hunter wellies and a classic Barbour coat.

Princess Anne © Getty Princess Anne rocked jeans alongside her denim-donning kids The Princess Royal hasn't worn jeans in public for a while. However, she rocked denim when her children were young - for example to the 1984 Windsor Horse Show.

Zara Tindall © Getty Zara Tindall wore gleaming white denim Zara Tindall loves a pair of jeans to round off an off-duty look. She chose a bright white pair of skinnies for day one of the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2017.

Queen Letizia © Getty Then-Princess Letizia wore jeans with unexpected cowboy boots and a leather jacket in 2013 The Queen of Spain has worn jeans on just a handful of occasions since marrying King Felipe. However, she proved that she is a pro at styling them when she wore a bootcut pair with a leather jacket to visit King Juan Carlos of Spain at La Milagrosa Hospital in 2013.

Princess Charlene © Arnold Jerocki Princess Charlene wore white denim to the Monte-Carlo Masters Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the Monte-Carlo Masters in April where she oozed old money glamour in white skinny jeans with a double-breasted navy blazer and oversized sunnies.

Queen Mary © Getty Prince Frederik kissed his girlfriend Mary Donaldson for the first time in public on the deck of the Tasmania Yacht Club Queen Mary of Denmark looked so noughties-coded when she stepped out prior to her royal wedding on the deck of the Tasmania Yacht Club before the start of the first race of the Dragon Boat World Championship. She rocked an uber low-rise pair of jeans with open-toe sandals and a loose white top.

Lady Louise Windsor © Shutterstock Lady Louise wore unusual burgundy jeans Lady Louise Windsor took style cues from her mother Duchess Sophie in 2018 when she arrived at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in burgundy skinnies tucked into knee-high riding boots.